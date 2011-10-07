REFILE-UPDATE 4-PBF mulls expansion of Del. City refinery

(Refiles to remove extraneous word in lead)

* PBF considering adding desulfurization capacity

* Investment could reach $1 billion-executive

* Project would increase heavy crude processing capability

* PBF directors to decide on project in first half 2012

By Janet McGurty and Kristen Hays

Oct 7 Refining guru and PBF Energy Chairman Tom O'Malley may double his bet on the struggling East Coast market as his rivals bail out by making a huge investment in a Delaware refinery.

Company executives said the new independent refiner is considering a plan to spend up to $1 billion on new units at its 182,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Delaware City refinery on upgrades that would increase profits as other less sophisticated refineries up for sale face closure if no buyers step up.

The project, which PBF's directors will approve or reject in the first half of 2012, would hike the refinery's ability to process cheap heavy crude, make more diesel fuel as gasoline demand wanes and produce higher quality fuels.

"We are looking for the opportunity to lower our feedstock costs and increase our yield of high-margin products," said PBF President Michael Gayda.

O'Malley discussed the project on Friday at a ceremony marking the restart of the plant from an overhaul after PBF purchased it last year. The refinery had been shuttered by its previous owner Valero Energy Corp ( VLO.N ) in November 2009 due to losses of about $1 million a day.

Tim Day, managing director at First Reserve Corp, which co-owns PBF with Blackstone ( BX.N ), said a firm decision on whether to go forward with the project will likely come in the first half of 2012.

"It's about putting out higher value products," Day said.

The project would further shift that crude slate so the plant can process more heavy crude, though its overall capacity would remain the same, Day said.

"We already have a large coker so we can already process heavy," Day said. "But this will allow us to process even more heavy because we will have a better capability to deal with some of the junk that comes out of heavy even after having a coker."

In addition to Delaware City, PBF also bought the 160,000 bpd Paulsboro, New Jersey, refinery from Valero last year, which also has heavy-crude processing capability.

Gayda said PBF was looking at how to better utilize the two plants together, and could invest more in Paulsboro too.

"We could spend money on both places," Gayda said. "We are looking at using the two refineries as a system."

Heavy crudes are cheaper than light, sweet crudes tied to Brent oil futures, such as the North Sea and West Africa grades.

Most U.S. Northeast refineries typically can only process those more expensive light crudes -- which have spiked to a record premium over the U.S. benchmark -- making PBF's refineries more unique in that market.

But others with light-crude-only plants are increasingly bailing out. Sunoco Inc ( SUN.N ) last month said it would sell or shut its two Pennsylvania plants, and ConocoPhillips ( COP.N ) came in close behind with the same plan for its Trainer, Pennsylvania refinery.

"Taking Brent and making gasoline is a money-losing proposition today," Day said. "Unfortunately that's what a lot of the number of the northeast refineries did."

A state official said that part of the investment will help meet environmental standards PBF agreed with the state when it bought the refinery. The additional project would improve fuel quality and cut emissions.

That environmental component puts PBF in compliance, said Mark Routt, senior staff consultant with Houston-based KBC Advanced Technologies.

"Additional investment could affect the feedstock choice depending on a commercial analysis," Routt said. "Other light, sweet feedstock refiners have been unwilling to make these investments and instead have chosen to shut down."

PBF had been looking to enter the refining business for about two years before the company bought Delaware City, Paulsboro and Sunoco's 160,000 bpd Toledo, Ohio plant. Day said.

He also said that a move into a strained market like the U.S. East Coast takes ability to see a plant and its capabilities, understand where the market is going and rationalize how the facility can continue and make money.

But for now, PBF isn't interested in buying more refineries.

"We're pretty happy with what we have and when we get it up and running," he said. "And then, who knows?" (Reporting by Matthew Robinson and Janet McGurty; Editing by Marguerita Choy)