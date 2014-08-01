UPDATE 2-PBF Energy may build oil-by-rail facility at Ohio refinery -CEO

* Says imports may compete with railed-in crude on price
* Company will look at Citgo assets for possible buy
* Ohio refinery to undergo turnaround in 4Q
(Adds details on crude slate)
By Kristen Hays
Aug 1 PBF Energy Inc is taking some
crude by rail at its Ohio refinery via a third party, but the
company may build its own offloading facility there, Chief
Executive Officer Tom Nimbley told analysts on Friday.
"We are actively looking at how to effectively put in a rail
unloading facility, either within the property of Toledo or
very close that will be our own," he said during the company's
quarterly earnings call.
PBF recently finished expanding a rail-offloading
infrastructure at its Delaware refinery, which now has capacity
to offload up to 210,000 barrels per day - 130,000 bpd of North
Dakota Bakken and 80,000 bpd Canadian heavy crude.
Whether shipments reach those levels depends on crude
pricing, Chairman Tom O'Malley noted. In the third and fourth
quarters this year, PBF has "significant volumes" of Iraqi crude
coming in that could shrink the company's appetite for Canadian
oil if better priced, he said. The same applies to Bakken crude
shipments.
"We will take in as much as we can, provided we don't see
better economics on the import side," he said.
A company official said those purchases would be of Iraqi
Basra crude, a type the company has bought previously, according
to data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration.
Sales of Basra crude are managed by Iraq's central
government and are not the subject of several ongoing disputes
over tankers carrying Kurdish Shaikan crude that were exported
by Iraq's autonomous region of Kurdistan. Baghdad has vowed to
crack down on Kurdistan's exports.
Earlier this week PBF also denied having received any
Kurdish Shaikan crude when asked about a shipment that arrived
in early June on the U.S. East Coast.
The company's quarterly net income of $34.2 million was 52
percent lower than in the year-ago period because of narrower
North American crude discounts to global crudes, and higher
feedstock prices.
Regarding potential acquisitions, O'Malley said market
chatter that Venezuela's state-owned oil company, Petroleos de
Venezuela SA (PDVSA) is considering offers to buy its
U.S. Citgo Petroleum assets is "certainly something we would
follow up on."
Citgo owns three U.S. refineries in Louisiana, Texas and
Illinois. The company also has been looking at opportunities
"particularly in California" because that's where most potential
acquisitions have been, O'Malley said.
"But you can assume we will follow up on absolutely
everything," he said. "That's our job."
Executives also said the company will shut down the Toledo
refinery for a plant wide 40-day, $130 million turnaround during
the fourth quarter.
