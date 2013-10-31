UPDATE 1-PBF increasing crude rail shipments on higher U.S. oil prices

* Company expanding offloading capability for railed crude
* Had cut rail shipments in 3Q on lower oil prices; ramping
back up
* Delayed Canadian crude offloading expansion
By Kristen Hays
HOUSTON, Oct 31 Independent U.S. refiner PBF
Energy Inc is expanding crude-by-rail offloading
infrastructure at its Delaware refinery to receive more North
Dakota Bakken crude than it can process, executives told
analysts on Thursday.
The 182,200 barrels-per-day Delaware City refinery can
unload about 100,000 bpd of Bakken light crude delivered via
rail. The $10 million expansion of offloading capacity, to be
finished by May 2014, would increase that to about 125,000 bpd.
PBF Chairman Tom O'Malley said in a conference call with
analysts that the Delaware plant can run up to 100,000 bpd of
Bakken crude, but the rest could be barged to the company's
160,000 bpd refinery in Paulsboro, New Jersey.
O'Malley said the Paulsboro plant already takes some
barge-delivered light crude from other East Coast terminals, but
sourcing it from its sister plant in Delaware is "a much more
economic move than taking it from third parties."
O'Malley discussed the expansion while on the call about the
company's third-quarter earnings, which showed a net loss on
higher U.S. crude prices, more expensive feedstocks and high
costs of ethanol credits.
"Trying to find something good to say about the third
quarter in our industry in the United States or in PBF is
something similar to putting lipstick on a pig. It just was an
ugly quarter," O'Malley said.
Costs for both U.S. crude and ethanol credits have since
fallen, potentially improving profitability for PBF and other
refiners.
RAIL OFFLOADING EXPANSION
PBF is making the expansion after sharply reduced rail
shipments of Bakken crude during the third quarter when U.S.
crude prices rose, eroding discounts to London's Brent and other
global crude that squashed the cost benefit of replacing
railed-in crude for imports.
A double-digit discount to global crudes makes running the
cheaper U.S. crudes profitable even with added costs of rail.
That discount all but disappeared during the third quarter, but
since widened again, ending Thursday's trading session at
$12.46.
Chief Executive Tom Nimbley told analysts that PBF brought
in 60,000 barrels per day of sweet crude and 35,000 bpd of
Canadian heavy crude to the Delaware City plant in the third
quarter. The company took more imports instead, having lost the
cost benefit of running railed North American crude.
Bakken rail shipments are ramping back up, however, and the
company expects to run up to 90,000 bpd in the fourth quarter
"as the economics have greatly improved over the last few
weeks," Nimbley said.
Canadian heavy deliveries will range from 20,000 bpd to
25,000 bpd in the fourth quarter, lower than in the previous
quarter because of planned work on the Delaware plant's coker.
The work is expected to finish within two weeks, he said.
Also, PBF has delayed an expansion of its rail offloading
capacity for Canadian heavy crude to 80,000 bpd from 40,000 bpd
to the second quarter of 2014 from the fourth quarter this year
because of delays in the buildout of loading infrastructure in
Canada, Nimbley said.
"Depending on developments in Canada, PBF projects doubling
of our heavy crude unloading capacity could be advanced or
further delayed as needed," he said.
Nimbley also said that a 20-day turnaround at the Paulsboro
refinery was pushed to the end of the first quarter of 2014 from
the fourth quarter this year in conjunction with the delay in
expanding the heavy crude unloading infrastructure.