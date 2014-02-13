Refiner PBF says will soon only use safer railcars to move crude

HOUSTON Feb 13 Refiner PBF Energy will
only use safer railcars to move Bakken crude oil starting on
April 1, Chairman Tom O'Malley said on Thursday, as the industry
faces pressure to rely on newer cars that can better withstand
crashes.
"While we are expanding our rail operations we are doing so
with a keen focus on safety," he told investors on a quarterly
results call.
A spate of fiery crashes involving trains carrying crude oil
has put pressure on producers, railroads and refiners to
redouble safety procedures.
A Norfolk Southern Corp train carrying crude oil
derailed in Pennsylvania on Thursday.