UPDATE 1-Tesoro earnings fall on refinery disruptions

HOUSTON Oct 31 Western U.S. refiner Tesoro Corp
said on Wednesday that third-quarter earnings fell from
the same period a year ago on supply and production disruptions.
Tesoro reported net income of $283 million, or $1.92 a
share, down from $345 million, or $2.39 a share, a year ago.
San Antonio-based Tesoro announced plans in August to buy a
266,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Los Angeles-area refinery from BP
Plc as part of a $2.5 billion deal, pending regulatory
approval.
The deal, if approved by state and federal officials, would
make Tesoro the largest refiner on the U.S. West Coast.
Tesoro also took a 13 cent-per-share after-tax charge for
the redemption of $1.2 billion in senior notes during the
quarter.
Tesoro's third-quarter revenue was $8.78 billion, up from
$8.1 billion in the same period of 2011.