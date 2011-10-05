WRAPUP 5-Top Republican: US bill on China yuan 'dangerous'

* White House talking with senators on legislation
* China angry at 'politicizing' of currency issues
* House Democrats say support among lawmakers growing
(Adds background on Taiwan and espionage accusation)
By Andy Sullivan and Doug Palmer
WASHINGTON, Oct 4 A U.S. bill to pressure China
into letting its currency rise in value, which has drawn
warnings from Beijing of a possible trade war, ran into
opposition from the top Republican in Congress on Tuesday.
The strong misgivings of U.S. House of Representatives
Speaker John Boehner were the first clear sign the currency
legislation might fizzle out, as similar bills have done since
lawmakers began targeting China's yuan policy in 2005.
"I think it's pretty dangerous to be moving legislation
through the United States Congress forcing someone to deal with
the value of their currency," Boehner told reporters.
"While I've got concerns about how the Chinese have dealt
with their currency, I'm not sure this is the way to fix it."
On Monday, the U.S. Senate voted to open debate on a bill
that calls for U.S. tariffs on imports from countries with
deliberately undervalued currencies, prompting an angry rebuke
from China.
Many economists say China holds down the value of its yuan
currency to give its exporters an edge in global markets. China
says it is committed to gradual currency reform and notes that
the yuan has risen 30 percent against the dollar since 2005.
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
Graphic: China trade balance link.reuters.com/xys24s
U.S. Senate takes first step on yuan bill [ID:nN1E792176]
Q&A on the proposed bill [ID:nN1E79108C]
BREAKINGVIEWS: FX bill is badly timed [ID:nL5E7L30LH]
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
House speakers normally get their way on legislation. But
Boehner has to contend this time with signs of growing support
from rank-and-file members of his own party for the currency
bill and tough talk about China from a top Republican
presidential candidate, Mitt Romney.
Democrats piled pressure on Boehner, urging him to keep a
promise he made when he took office in January and let the
House "work its will.
"For some inexplicable reason, the Republican leadership in
the House is siding with the Chinese government. This is not
the time to go soft on Beijing," said Democratic Senator
Charles Schumer, a co-author of the currency bill.
"The Chinese only understand one thing: being tough," he
said on the Senate floor, rejecting calls from other senators
for multilateral talks.
There were further signs of growing tensions with China on
Tuesday.
Obama administration officials told Congress it was
weighing fresh arms sales to Taiwan to deter any Chinese attack
on the self-ruled island that Beijing claims as its own.
[ID:nN1E7931MM]
Mike Rogers, the Republican chairman of the House
Intelligence Committee, accused China of widespread cyber
economic espionage, saying it had reached "an intolerable
level" and that Beijing was "waging a massive trade war on us
all." [ID:nN1E7931PR]
Republicans are split on the yuan issue. Many lawmakers in
the party traditionally oppose actions that might violate free
trade principles. But Romney has said he would name China a
currency manipulator on his first day in office if elected.
Despite Boehner's expressed doubts about the bill, backers
of the legislation in the House said the measure now had 225
co-sponsors, including 61 Republicans. The bill is expected to
face a vote in the Democratic-led Senate later this week.
Brian Gardner, senior vice president of Washington Research
at investment banker Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, said he mostly
agreed with "the conventional wisdom" the bill would die in the
House, but noted there were reasons it might not.
"First, there has been no definitive statement by House
Republican leaders that they will not take up the bill. While
they do not support the bill, they are keeping their powder dry
and letting the political situation work itself out before
determining how they handle the bill," Gardner said.
"Second, many Republicans support the bill."
ANGRY CHINESE RESPONSE
China has accused lawmakers of pandering to U.S. voters
before next year's presidential and congressional elections.
China's central bank and the ministries of commerce and
foreign affairs accused Washington of "politicizing" currency
issues and putting the global economy at risk of a trade war.
[ID:nL3E7L40IA]
U.S. critics of the bill have also warned it could stoke
trade tensions just as the world economy is facing a sharp
slowdown in growth. The Financial Services Forum, whose members
include Goldman Sachs (GS.N) , JP Morgan (JPM.N) and Bank of
America (BAC.N), urged Congress on Tuesday not to pass the
bill.
In a hint of unease about the bill at the White House, a
top U.S. official said the Obama administration had begun
discussions with lawmakers about whether it was "the right
approach" to the long-running currency issue.
Acting U.S. Commerce Secretary Rebecca Blank told CNBC
television the best solution to what American officials view as
an undervalued Chinese currency remained "an open question,"
despite signs of bipartisan support for legislation.
"The administration is talking with people in the Senate
about whether this bill is the right approach or whether there
are other approaches to take," she said.
White House spokesman Jay Carney said the administration
was still reviewing the currency bill.
"We share the concerns of members (of Congress) about the
valuation of the currency and the need to appreciate it," he
told reporters aboard Air Force One. The administration wanted
to be sure any measure met U.S. "international obligations."
Senators voted 79-19 on Monday to open a week of debate on
the Currency Exchange Rate Oversight Reform Act of 2011, which
would allow the U.S. government to slap countervailing duties
on products from countries found to be subsidizing their
exports by undervaluing their currencies.
Many of the world's top economic policy-makers have long
urged China to allow its currency to strengthen as a way to
help fix the imbalances in the global economy that have been
blamed for contributing to the financial crisis of 2007-09.
Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke told U.S. lawmakers
on Tuesday the yuan policy, as well as contributing to high
inflation in China, hindered "a more balanced growth path."
In an argument that has gained traction with U.S.
unemployment stuck above 9 percent and as 2012 elections draw
near, supporters of the bill say that if the yuan were allowed
to rise, U.S. exports to the fast-growing Chinese market would
increase, cutting an annual trade gap of more than $250 billion
and creating jobs in the United States.