PCCW to launch telecoms business IPO on Wed - sources

HONG KONG Nov 8 Hong Kong's PCCW Ltd plans to launch on Wednesday the roadshow for a planned initial public offering of its telecommunications business that could raise between $1.2 billion and $1.4 billion, two sources with direct knowledge of the plans told Reuters on Tuesday.

The company, which is spinning off the telecoms business into HKT Trust, started pre-marketing the deal on Oct. 25 to investors in Asia, Europe and the United States and was slated to start the roadshow this week.

The trust will offer units at a 2012 yield of 7.5 to 8.9 percent, said the sources, who declined to be identified as they were not permitted to speak publicly on the matter.

The IPO would be the first single investment trust in Hong Kong, which competes fiercely for listings with Singapore where business trust offerings are common. (Reporting by Elzio Barreto and Fiona Lau; Editing by Chris Lewis)