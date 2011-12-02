UPDATE 1-Fed's Rosengren: Euro govts have 'long way to go'

* European banks 'undercapitalized,' Rosengren says
* Should consider bank stress tests
By Scott Malone
BOSTON, Dec 2 European governments have "a long
way to go" in improving their fiscal positions and solving a
spreading sovereign debt crisis, said Boston Federal Reserve
Bank President Eric Rosengren.
The euro zone's spreading sovereign debt crisis has spooked
investors and rocked a world economy that is still recovering
from the private-sector debt crisis of 2008 and 2009.
"They need to get their fiscal house more in order and
there already are movements towards having more fiscal
discipline among all the various countries in Europe,"
Rosengren told the Massachusetts Investor Conference on
Friday. "There's progress in that direction but they have a
long way to go yet."
European financial regulators also need to "aggressively
address the fact that many of their large banks are
undercapitalized," Rosengren said, adding that is a particular
concern for the continent given that many of its largest banks
represent a much greater share of their home nations' gross
domestic product than is the case in the United States.
"Many of their banks are still paying dividends," Rosengren
said. "If it were up to me, I wouldn't be paying dividends on
large banks that are having financial difficulties."
European finance regulators should consider putting their
banks through stress tests, similar to the exercise U.S.
regulators ran during the last financial crisis, in which banks
had to demonstrate how they would perform in theoretical
downturns of varying severity.
Europe's crisis has already rocked Franco-German bank Dexia , which is on financial life support while it waits
for Belgium, France and Luxembourg to finalize details of a
guarantee package promised in October.
Volatile bank-stock prices show that investors are still
worried about how well the finance sector will weather Europe's
turmoil, Rosengren said. The KBW Bank Index of U.S.
banks, for instance, is down some 30 percent from its year
high, hit in February, and the STOXX euro zone bank index has soared 17 percent since hitting a near three-year
low last Friday.
"Given the movement in the stock prices we have to be very
concerned about the financial sector, primarily in Europe but
also to some degree in the United States," Rosengren said.
CENBANKS INTERVENTION 'SUCCESSFUL'
The Federal Reserve and European Central Bank, along with
their counterparts in Canada, Britain, Japan and Switzerland on
Wednesday said they would lower the cost of dollar-swap lines
starting next week. The move, aimed at keeping credit markets
from seizing up due to fears related to the European sovereign
debt crisis, triggered a sharp rally in world stocks.
"That operation, I would think, has been quite successful
in changing people's perception about the pressures that were
going to be occurring in the euro-dollar market," Rosengren
said.
Rosengren, one of the Fed's most dovish members, will next
be a voter on the policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee
in 2013.