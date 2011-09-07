UPDATE 1-PDC Energy enters Ohio's Utica shale, shares rise

* To invest about $50 mln to buy 30,000 net acres

* May raise total Utica leasehold to 80,000-100,000 net acres by 2012-end

* To pursue joint venture partner to fund additional acreage growth

* Shares up 7 pct in early trade (Follows alerts)

Sept 7 Oil and gas producer Petroleum Development Corp (PDC) said it would enter the emerging liquid-rich Utica shale field in southeastern Ohio by buying properties from multiple parties with an investment of $50 million.

The Denver-based company's shares rose 7 percent to $23.33 in early trade on Nasdaq on Wednesday.

PDC plans to buy an estimated 30,000 net acres in the shale, located primarily in counties Noble, Monroe, Washington, Morgan and Guernsey.

The company, which will operate the acquired acreage, said it could raise its total Utica leasehold to 80,000-100,000 net acres by 2012-end and would pursue a joint venture partner to help fund the additional acreage growth.

Chief Executive James Trimble said the latest acquisitions were part of the company's strategy to gain early entry into "emerging oil and liquid-rich plays which are capable of contributing substantial resources to our drilling portfolio."

Earlier in the day, oil and gas producer Hess said it will pay CONSOL Energy $593 million to form a joint venture and develop CONSOL's properties in the Utica shale. (Reporting by Krishna N Das in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)