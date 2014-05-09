版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 5月 9日 星期五 23:07 BJT

Brazil's PDG Realty's expenses to keep declining this year - CEO

SAO PAULO May 9 Brazilian homebuilder PDG Realty SA expects selling and general expenses to continue to decline through the year, Chief Executive Officer Carlos Piani said on Friday.

"In line with the reduction in the size of the company's operations, we have a bit more freedom to optimize," Piani said on a conference call with analysts to discuss first-quarter earnings.

PDG Realty posted a quarterly profit of 2.8 million reais ($1.26 million) on Thursday, as cutbacks in the scale of operations helped it swing from a net loss of 73.8 million reais a year earlier. ($1 = 2.22 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Asher Levine)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐