UPDATE 1-Brazil's PDG Realty's expenses to keep falling this year -CEO

By Asher Levine
SAO PAULO May 9 Brazilian homebuilder PDG
Realty SA expects selling and general expenses to
continue to decline through the year, Chief Executive Officer
Carlos Piani said on Friday.
"In line with the reduction in the size of the company's
operations, we have a bit more freedom to optimize," Piani said
on a conference call with analysts to discuss first-quarter
earnings.
PDG Realty posted a quarterly profit of 2.8 million reais
($1.26 million) on Thursday, as cutbacks in the scale of
operations helped it swing from a net loss of 73.8 million reais
a year earlier.
Selling and general expenses declined 28.4 percent from a
year earlier as the company continued to hone operations after a
poorly controlled expansion led to significant losses in recent
quarters. Still, analysts remained concerned about the company's
high debt levels and dwindling cash balance.
"PDG is still in the process of turning around its
operations and despite the improvement in first quarter results,
we believe the deleveraging process will take longer than
expected," wrote Espirito Santo Investment Bank analyst Eduardo
Silveira in a client note on Friday.
Shares of PDG Realty rose 2.56 percent to 1.6 reais in early
afternoon Sao Paulo trading, while the country's benchmaark
Bovespa stock index was down 0.1 percent.
($1 = 2.22 Brazilian reais)
