Brazil's Caixa CEO Occhi sees no systemic risk in real estate

BRIEF-Finland's Solidium buys 3 pct stake in Konecranes
* Finnish state-owned investment fund Solidium says it has acquired 3 per cent of shares in Konecranes for 93 million euros
SAO PAULO, April 4 Two recent bankruptcy protection filings by Brazilian construction companies pose no systemic risk to the country's real estate sector, Gilberto Occhi, chief executive officer at state lender Caixa Econômica Federal, said on Tuesday.
Occhi said Caixa, Brazil's largest real estate lender, is renegotiating loans within the court reorganizations of PDG Realty SA Empreendimentos e Participações and Viver Incorporadora e Construtora SA. (Reporting by Gabriela Mello, Writing by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Finnish state-owned investment fund Solidium says it has acquired 3 per cent of shares in Konecranes for 93 million euros
DUBAI, May 24 Kuwait's Agility, one of the largest Gulf logistics companies, has settled a criminal case involving United States government food-supply contracts that the company held from 2003 to 2010, it said on Wednesday.
* Says Allianz and Capital One are investing tax equity in the recently completed Broadview wind farm