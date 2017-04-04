版本:
Brazil's Caixa CEO Occhi sees no systemic risk in real estate

SAO PAULO, April 4 Two recent bankruptcy protection filings by Brazilian construction companies pose no systemic risk to the country's real estate sector, Gilberto Occhi, chief executive officer at state lender Caixa Econômica Federal, said on Tuesday.

Occhi said Caixa, Brazil's largest real estate lender, is renegotiating loans within the court reorganizations of PDG Realty SA Empreendimentos e Participações and Viver Incorporadora e Construtora SA. (Reporting by Gabriela Mello, Writing by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
