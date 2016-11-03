Brazil's PDG Realty considers creditor protection, sources say

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
SAO PAULO Nov 3 PDG Realty Empreendimentos e Participações SA is considering filing for bankruptcy protection if banks refuse to pump fresh cash into the debt-laden Brazilian homebuilder or refinance maturing obligations, a person directly involved in the process said on Thursday.
The potential alternative comes after PDG Realty announced in a securities filing that Chief Executive Officer Márcio Trigueiro and Chairman Gilberto Sayão relinquished their posts.
PDG Realty has hired local restructuring firm RK Partners Assessoria Financeira e Gestão de Recursos Ltda as adviser for a fresh debt restructuring effort, the filing added.
Once the country's largest homebuilder by revenue, Rio de Janeiro-based PDG Realty had previously hired investment bank Rothschild & Co and law firms E Munhoz Advogados and Machado Meyer to help restructure debts totaling about 6 billion reais ($1.9 billion), said the person. ($1 = 3.2475 reais) (Reporting by Tatiana Bauzter and Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
