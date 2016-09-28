PDG Realty denies report it is filing for bankruptcy protection

Facebook Germany says it will start tackling fake news in weeks
FRANKFURT, Jan 15 Facebook said on Sunday it would update its social media platforms in Germany within weeks to reduce the dissemination of fake news.
SAO PAULO, Sept 28 PDG Realty SA said it continues to discuss options with its financial advisers, denying a newspaper report that it would soon file for bankruptcy protection, the Brazilian homebuilder said in a securities filing.
PDG said it is still weighing alternatives to strengthen its capital structure and restructure its finances, the company said in the filing.
"There is no decision made in relation to filing for bankruptcy protection, as there have not been, on the part of company representatives, any discussion with banks regarding this matter," the statement said.
On Wednesday, Brazilian newspaper O Estado de S.Paulo reported that PDG would likely seek protection from creditors by the end of the year and said the company was in advanced talks with a financial adviser to help it in the effort.
PDG, the biggest listed homebuilder in Brazil until a few years ago, has struggled to regain profitability after a failed expansion plan, posting net losses in each of the past nine quarters. (Reporting by Paula Laier; Writing by Ana Mano; Editing by Leslie Adler)
BOGOTA/SAO PAULO, Jan 15 Colombian authorities have arrested a former senator for allegedly taking $4.6 million in bribes to help Odebrecht SA win a road-building contract, as fallout from a massive corruption scandal continues to bite Latin America's No. 1 engineering firm.
NEW YORK, Jan 15 Twice a day, Scott Ozawa's Bluetooth-enabled toothbrush tells his dental insurer if he brushed for a full two minutes. In return, the 41-year-old software engineer gets free brush heads and the employer which bought his insurance gets premium discounts.