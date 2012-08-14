Brazil's PDG says rising debt levels to hurt 2nd half results

BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
SAO PAULO Aug 14 PDG Realty, Brazil's biggest homebuilder, expects rising debt levels to hurt financial results in the second half of 2012, Chief Executive Zeca Grabowsky told analysts on a Tuesday conference call.
PDG posted a net loss for the second time in three quarters on Monday because of cost overruns and construction delays. As a result, net debt grew faster than in recent quarters.
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.