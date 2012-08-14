版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 8月 14日 星期二 20:22 BJT

Brazil's PDG says rising debt levels to hurt 2nd half results

SAO PAULO Aug 14 PDG Realty, Brazil's biggest homebuilder, expects rising debt levels to hurt financial results in the second half of 2012, Chief Executive Zeca Grabowsky told analysts on a Tuesday conference call.

PDG posted a net loss for the second time in three quarters on Monday because of cost overruns and construction delays. As a result, net debt grew faster than in recent quarters.

