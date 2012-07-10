UPDATE 2-Brazil builder PDG slashes starts forecast by half

* PDG cuts outlook after slowest qtr for launches since 2007
* PDG shares drop 10 pct on Tuesday, down 47 pct in 2012
* Cyrela behind forecasts, Gafisa in line after cutback
* Fitch sees more cost overruns for struggling sector
SAO PAULO, July 10 Brazilian developer PDG
Realty slashed its forecast for housing starts in
2012 after its slowest quarter for new construction in nearly
five years.
The move, announced in a securities filing on Tuesday, is a
retreat by Brazil's biggest homebuilder, which is now compelled
to shrink operations after years of poorly controlled growth
that hurt profitability.
PDG cut the value of its new projects this year by half,
forecasting starts valued at between 4 billion reais ($1.97
billion) and 5 billion reais, according to the filing.
The new projection compares with an April forecast of
between 8 billion and 9 billion. A previous outlook by PDG for
2012 had been as high as 11 billion reais.
PDG shares fell 10 percent on Tuesday to 3.04 reais, having
lost 47 percent so far this year.
"The company needs to regain the market's trust and that
could prove to be a lengthy process," Deutsche Bank analyst
Esteban Polidura wrote in a Monday note, anticipating the
company would fall short of its earlier launch forecasts. He cut
his recommendation on PDG shares from "Buy" to "Hold".
The homebuilder now aims to launch fewer developments than
in 2010, when it acquired rival Agre. The acquisition, which
tripled operations in two years and made it Brazil's biggest
builder, came as a soaring economy and a ballooning middle class
led builders to expand aggressively.
But the boom in mergers, acquisitions, and outsourced
building contracts led to steep cost increases. Now, as Brazil's
economy slows, many are forced to scale back.
Brazil's economy, which grew by 7.5% as recently as 2010,
sputtered last year and in recent quarters has come to a near
halt. The sovereign debt crisis in Europe, slowing demand for
commodity exports, and uncertainty in China and other big
emerging markets has slowed investment in Brazil and has
recently begun to erode consumer confidence.
MORE TROUBLE AHEAD
Fitch Ratings warned investors in a note on Tuesday that it
expects Brazilian homebuilders to book more cost overruns as
projects enter the final phase of construction over budget.
Fernanda Rezende, a director of Fitch's Latin America group,
said in the note that recent cutbacks in growth plans could make
builders more creditworthy, given that "recent strong growth
would not be sustainable in the medium to long term."
PDG's new project launches in the second quarter fell 80
percent from a year earlier, representing a total of 404 million
reais, the slowest quarter since the third quarter of 2007.
PDG said in the minutes of a Tuesday board meeting that
weakening demand would require the company to scale back on new
developments and focus on selling existing inventories instead.
With fewer new projects to offer in the second quarter,
sales slipped 32 percent to 1.24 billion reais. The builder's
sales compared to supply, a gauge of demand known as sales
velocity, slipped to 23 percent -- its lowest in three years --
compared to 29 percent a year earlier.
PDG's nearest rival, Cyrela Brazil Realty, may be
the next to cut its 2012 outlook, according to Credit Suisse
analyst Guilherme Rocha. Cyrela's contracted sales in the first
half came to just 37 percent of its annual forecast, the company
reported late on Friday.
"We believe that not only the company is at risk of not
meeting their sales guidance for 2012, but also our financial
expectation for the quarter could be at risk," Rocha told
clients in a Sunday note.
Cyrela shares fell 4.2 percent on Tuesday, following a
market holiday on Monday.
For rivals such as Gafisa, whose shares have
already suffered the brunt of a 945 million reais net loss last
year, a quarter of operations without negative surprises was
enough to bolster the price of shares.
Gafisa's launches in the second quarter fell 60 percent from
a year earlier, in line with a prior downward revision of its
annual forecast. Gafisa shares rose 1.2 percent on Tuesday.