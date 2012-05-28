版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 28日 星期一 20:52 BJT

Buyout firm may invest $405 mln in Brazil's PDG

SAO PAULO May 28 Brazilian private-equity firm Vinci Partners proposed investing 799.98 million reais ($405 million) in homebuilder PDG Realty, according to a securities filing on Monday.

