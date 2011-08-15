Brazil builder PDG Realty Q2 profit rises 12 pct

* Net income rises 12 pct, roughly in line with forecasts

* EBITDA rises to 442 million reais in second quarter

SAO PAULO Aug 15 PDG Realty (PDGR3.SA), Brazil's biggest homebuilder, booked a 12 percent increase in second-quarter profit, in line with analysts' estimates, according to a securities filing late on Sunday.

PDG Realty reported net income of 247.5 million reais ($155 million) in the quarter, compared with 220.3 million reais a year earlier. A Reuters survey of eight analysts had forecast net income of 250 million reais in the quarter. [ID:nN1E77718S]

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, an indication of a company's ability to generate cash from operations known as EBITDA, rose 19 percent to 442.2 million reais from 371.5 million reais in the year-ago period. ($1 = 1.60 reais) (Reporting by Vivian Pereira and Brad Haynes, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)