UPDATE 1-Brazil's PDG sees slower sales in second half

* CEO says sales velocity to moderate, meet annual target
* Higher borrowing costs could hit demand for new homes
* Contracted sales grow 17 pct, driven by new launch sales
* Net income rises 12 pct, roughly in line with forecasts
(Updates with CEO comment, sales, stock performance, details)
By Vivian Pereira and Brad Haynes
SAO PAULO, Aug 15 PDG Realty (PDGR3.SA),
Brazil's biggest homebuilder, could see slower sales after a
robust first-half pace as tighter credit conditions will likely
weigh on demand for new housing, Chief Executive Zeca Grabowsky
said on Monday.
The Sao Paulo-based company expects sales velocity, a gauge
of sales performance versus inventory, will moderate in coming
quarters to between 25 percent and 27 percent, from 29 percent
in the second quarter, Grabowsky said on a conference call to
discuss earnings.
Grabowsky said central bank interest-rate increases to
fight a jump in inflation this year could hurt housing demand.
Brazil's benchmark lending rate is 12.50 percent, its highest
since January 2009 and the highest among major economies.
"Sales velocity could diminish in coming quarters,"
Grabowsky said, adding that forecast levels remain "healthy."
He said that PDG should have "no problem" launching between 9
billion reais and 10 billion reais of new units this year.
PDG shares rose in early trade on strong sales and rising
second-quarter profits reported in a securities filing late on
Sunday.
The real estate developer reported net income of 247.5
million reais ($155 million) in the quarter, excluding stock
options, up 12 percent from 220.3 million reais a year earlier.
A Reuters survey had forecast a 250 million reais quarterly
profit. [ID:nN1E77718S]
Contracted sales rose 17 percent year-on-year to 1.82
billion reais in the quarter, with new launches making up 41
percent of total sales, up from 34 percent a year earlier.
The solid results for PDG contrast with weaker earnings for
several rivals, reflecting the impact of inflation running near
six-year highs in Latin America's largest economy, pressuring
labor and materials costs and pinching profit margins.
PDG's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortization, an indication of a company's ability to generate
cash from operations known as EBITDA, rose 19 percent to 442.2
million reais from 371.5 million reais in the year-ago period.
Shares of PDG Realty climbed around 4 percent to 7.48
reais, outpacing a 2.5 percent rally on the broader Bovespa
stock index .BVSP as global bourses recover from a sharp
sell-off this week amid concerns of a global slowdown.
Still, Bank of America Merrill Lynch trimmed their year-end
price target for PDG, citing expectations of a more pronounced
economic slowdown in Brazil next year. Analysts Carlos
Peyrelongue and Fanny Oreng kept their "buy" recommendation on
the stock. [ID:nN1E77E06O]
($1 = 1.60 reais)
(Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)