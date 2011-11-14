UPDATE 1-Brazil builder PDG shrinks debt, sees cooler 2012

* Net income edges up in Q3 from year ago

* PDG generates operating cash flow, reduces leverage

* 2012 launch forecast of 9 bln reais to 11 bln reais (Updates with executive and analyst comment, details)

SAO PAULO, Nov 14 PDG Realty (PDGR3.SA), Brazil's biggest homebuilder, started generating cash from operations in the third quarter as the company laid out its plans for a more cautious scenario next year.

"We see more balanced growth in 2012," Chief Executive Zeca Grabowsky said on Monday during a conference call, adding that slower growth would be "healthier" for an industry struggling to contain costs.

Less ambitious growth helped PDG reduce its net debt by 165 million reais in the quarter, generating cash from operations after years of cash burn and marking a shift in a sector that has valued growth over cash flow amid a recent credit boom.

"PDG was able to generate a large bunch of cash during the quarter, becoming one of the first companies to do so in a consistent way and without accounting adjustments," Credit Suisse analyst Guilherme Rocha told clients in a note.

PDG and rivals have pledged to reduce net debt next year, as the builders bring delayed projects to market and work to contain cost overruns with inflation near six-year highs in Latin America's largest economy.

In the third quarter, PDG's operating costs surged more than revenue growth, pinching margins as net income edged up two percent from a year ago to 257 million reais ($147 million). The builder's net profit margin, or net income as a share of net revenue, fell 2.2 percentage points from a year earlier to 14.0 percent.

PDG forecast 2012 launches between 9 billion reais and 11 billion reais, maintaining the minimum level of its 2011 forecast, between 9 billion reais and 10 billion reais, according to a Sunday release.

Grabowsky said he expected the company to hit the upper half of next year's target.

"But instead of saying 10 to 11 billion reais we wanted to be more cautious. In light of the uncertainty from the European crisis, we think our guidance is prudent," he said.

This year's launches will likely be nearer the 9 billion reais floor of the 2011 guidance, Grabowsky added.

