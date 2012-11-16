版本:
Brazil builder PDG to cut administrative expenses -CEO

SAO PAULO Nov 16 Administrative expenses for Brazilian homebuilder PDG Realty SA are "way beyond what we expect in the future," Chief Executive Carlos Piani told analysts on a Friday conference call, as new management focuses intently on cutting costs.

