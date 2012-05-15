Brazil builder PDG posts 86 pct profit drop

BRIEF-BCBG filed Chapter 11 plan of reorganization
* BCBG takes next step in repositioning its brands through chapter 11 reorganization
SAO PAULO May 15 PDG Realty, Brazil's biggest homebuilder, posted n et profit of 32.5 million reais in the first quarter, do wn 86 pe rcent from a year earlier, according to a securities filing late Monday.
The profit fell short of analysts' estimates of a 159 million reais profit, according to a Reuters poll.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, a gauge of operating profit known as EBITDA, f ell 38 percent f rom a year earlier to 22 1.6 million reais, missing a forecast of 324 million reais.
WASHINGTON, March 1 President Donald Trump and his top advisors have often scoffed at government support of green energy. His chief strategist called it “madness.”
March 1 Snap Inc, owner of popular messaging app Snapchat, will price its initial public offering after the U.S. stock market closes on Wednesday in the most eagerly awaited technology IPO since Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba went public in 2014.