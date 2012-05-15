Brazil builder PDG posts 86 pct profit drop

SAO PAULO May 15 PDG Realty, Brazil's biggest homebuilder, posted n et profit of 32.5 million reais in the first quarter, do wn 86 pe rcent from a year earlier, according to a securities filing late Monday.

The profit fell short of analysts' estimates of a 159 million reais profit, according to a Reuters poll.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, a gauge of operating profit known as EBITDA, f ell 38 percent f rom a year earlier to 22 1.6 million reais, missing a forecast of 324 million reais.