Brazil's PDG lays out 2015 targets in new business plan

SAO PAULO, March 27 Brazilian homebuilder PDG Realty SA laid out operating targets on Wednesday as part of a new business plan that executives explained to analysts on a conference call.

By 2015, Chief Executive Carlos Piani said PDG planned to launch between 5 billion reais ($2.5 billion) and 6 billion reais worth of new projects per year. The homebuilder is also aiming for a 20 percent annual return on equity.