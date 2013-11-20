RESEARCH ALERT-PDI: Roth Capital raises target price

Nov 20 PDI Inc : * Roth Capital raises target price to $10 from $9; rating buy For a summary of rating and price target changes on U.S. companies: Reuters Eikon users, click on RCH/US Reuters 3000Xtra users, double-click RCH/US Thomson ONE users, type in RT/RCH/US For a summary of rating and price target changes on Canadian companies: Reuters Eikon users, click on RCH/CA Reuters 3000Xtra users, double-click RCH/CA Thomson ONE users, type in RT/RCH/CA