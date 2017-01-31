Fitch says default at Venezuela's PDVSA probable

BRIEF-Anika Therapeutics expects to complete supplemental phase III trial of CINGAL in 2018
* Anika announces first patient enrolled in supplemental phase III trial of CINGAL for the treatment of knee pain associated with osteoarthritis
NEW YORK, Jan 31 (IFR) - A default at PDVSA is probable as the Venezuelan oil company faces a weak liquidity position and relatively high amoritzation schedule in 2017, Fitch said in a report on Tuesday.
The state-own entity's EBITDA after royalties and social expenditures for the last 12 months ending June 2016 was negative, the rating agency calculated.
With a default probable, Fitch expects average recovery rates on the company's bond to be between 31%-50%.
"Should oil prices remain around current levels, average recovery may lead to additional future defaults to further reduce obligations and allow for necessary transfers to the government," said Lucas Aristizabal, a senior director at Fitch, said. (Reporting By Paul Kilby; editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan)
May 25 U.S. stocks rose on Thursday, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite scaling new highs, buoyed by strong earnings reports from the embattled retailer sector.
* Optibase ltd - revenues from fixed income real estate totaled $4 million for quarter ended march 31, 2017, compared to revenues of $4 million for q1 of 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: