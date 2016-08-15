RPT-Lack of investment, payment delays hamper Venezuela oil output

(Repeats story with no change to text)
By Marianna Parraga
CARACAS Aug 15 Venezuela, which holds the
world's largest crude reserves, is on track to suffer its
steepest annual oil output drop in 14 years as it suffers the
effects of an economic crisis and years of under investment and
mismanagement, according to data seen by Reuters and interviews
with company sources and workers.
The state-run oil company, Petroleos de Venezuela (PDVSA),
is struggling to stem a production decline that has accelerated
this year as a result of payment delays to suppliers, lack of
investment in equipment, and poor planning in the country's vast
oil fields.
In the 12 months to June, Venezuela's crude output fell 9
percent to 2.36 million barrels per day (bpd), while the
Organization of Petroleum Exploration Countries (OPEC) has
boosted its output by 4 percent, according to the group's
official figures.
Venezuela's oil minister and PDVSA president, Eulogio Del
Pino, last month confirmed a 220,000-barrel-per-day production
decline -- around 8 percent -- so far this year compared with
2015.
However, he said the "circumstantial fall" had been
"contained." The Oil Ministry later said the country's output
rebounded in July to 2.54 million bpd, without giving
comparative figures. The data have not yet been reported to
OPEC.
PDVSA's statistics have been a matter of debate for years.
Internal trade and supply data seen by Reuters show that
PDVSA's crude exports, which account for 94 percent of the
country's hard currency income, fell to 1.19 million bpd in
July, excluding independent sales made by its joint ventures.
PDVSA did not respond to a request for comment on its sales
to customers.
Several PDVSA workers and local union members, in interviews
with Reuters, said that an increase in equipment theft,
maintenance delays, low salaries, and what they called a sense
of "abandonment" of some oilfields are continuing to hit
production.
"I have never seen so much inefficiency in my 28 years in
the oil industry," said a worker of a drilling firm hired by
Petroboscan, a project with participation of U.S. Chevron
that is one of more than 40 joint ventures by PDVSA and
foreign firms.
Del Pino told local media last month that power outages and
limited upgrading capacity to convert Venezuela's extra heavy
oil into exportable crude has hampered production. It has forced
PDVSA to import some 95,000 bpd of heavy naphtha and light crude
to dilute its oil, Reuters trade flows data says.
These problems, occurring while oil services providers
reduce operations in Venezuela, have analysts forecasting that
production will not recover in the second half of the year,
falling instead to its lowest level since a strike that brought
output down to an average of 2.56 million bpd in 2003.
Venezuela's active rig count, a good indication of future
production, fell to 49 in July according to Baker Hughes
RIG-OL-VEN-BHI, the lowest since the end of 2011.
U.S.-based oil servicing giant Schlumberger noted a
"significant reduction of operations" in Venezuela in its most
recent earning release and Halliburton said it is
operating on fewer active rigs in Latin America, including
Venezuela. PDVSA has said there are ongoing talks to solve
payment issues with many companies, including those.
Energy consulting firm IPD Latin America in May predicted
that Venezuela's crude output will average 2.35 million bpd in
2016, a 400,000-barrel-per-day decline from last year. Medley
Global Advisors, meanwhile, expects an average decline of
250,000 to 300,000 bpd, said analyst Luisa Palacios, who
believes any rebound will not last.
"They achieve a temporary relief, but the declining trend
continues," she said.
INACTIVE RIGS, LOST EQUIPMENT
The cutbacks in oil services have particularly afflicted
Venezuela's second-largest producing region, Norte de Monagas,
where companies have been halting operations and laying workers
off, according to union representatives.
"There are many inactive rigs here in Monagas," said Luis
Hernandez, a local union representative. "Some 60 workers are
laid off for every halted rig. Some companies say PDVSA owes
them money, there are also halted rigs due to lack of spare
parts."
Being a technically challenging area, Norte de Monagas's
output has declined faster than the country average in recent
years, particularly affecting PDVSA's output of medium and light
crudes used to dilute its extra heavy oil and creating a growing
need for imports at a time when dollars are scarce.
"Monagas' confined reservoirs need a specific pressure to
properly work. If natural gas is not injected correctly, the
output falls," explained a former executive of PDVSA's
exploration and production department, who did not want to be
identified.
After Venezuela in 2009 nationalized oil services firms,
including Venezuelan assets owned by Williams Companies,
PDVSA has faced problems maintaining output levels at areas that
need secondary recovery techniques such as water, gas and vapor
injections into reservoirs.
Basic maintenance goes undone at many fields, workers say.
"It's painful to see how the equipment is lost deep in the
weeds, including flow stations and jack pumps," the worker from
the drilling company said.
The fall in output volume, coupled with the drop in global
oil prices, has forced the government of President Nicolas
Maduro to choose between paying external debt or supplying the
dollars needed to sustain imports of basic goods.
"PDVSA, who has no money leftover at all, now needs even
more investment in exploration and production than in the
previous decade to see its output to revive. At this price
level, that is not going to happen," the former PDVSA executive
said.
(Reporting by Marianna Parraga in Caracas and Houston; Eyanir
Chinea in Caracas; and Mircely Guanipa in Punto Fijo; Editing by
Ernest Scheyder, David Gaffen and Stuart Grudgings.)