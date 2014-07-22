Peabody quarterly revenue rises 2 pct

BRIEF-Prospero secures C$1.5 mln strategic investment from Fortuna Silver Mines
* Prospero secures c$1.5-million strategic investment from Fortuna Silver Mines
July 22 Coal miner Peabody Energy Corp reported a 2 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by an increase in shipments and prices at its mining operations in western U.S. states such as Wyoming, Colorado and Montana.
The company reported a net loss of $73.3 million, or 27 cents per share, attributable to common shareholders for the second quarter ended June 30 compared with a net income of $90.3 million, or 33 cents per share, a year earlier.
Peabody's year-earlier profit included a $184.7 million gain related to tax provisions.
Revenue rose about 2 percent to $1.76 billion. (Reporting by Sneha Banerjee in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
WASHINGTON, April 17 The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to halt a class action lawsuit against several containerboard manufacturers, which could now face trial on claims of price fixing by tens of thousands of buyers and nearly $12 billion in potential damages.
* Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices signs marketing agreement with Juwai.com, China's largest international property portal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: