Peabody expects to resume Mongolia coal mine talks in 2013

MELBOURNE Oct 26 U.S. coal miner Peabody Energy expects to resume talks in early in 2013 with Mongolia's government over acquiring a stake in the undeveloped western Tsankhi block of Tavan Tolgoi.

"My sense is in the early part of next year we will get into serious discussions," Peabody Chief Executive Gregory Boyce told Reuters.

Peabody has been invited by state-owned Erdenes Tavan Tolgoi to discuss infrastructure ideas for making the development of Tavan Tolgoi more efficient.