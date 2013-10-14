Peabody idles Australian coal mine due to union dispute

UPDATE 4-In proxy fight, Greenlight says GM misrepresented its stock plan
* Greenlight: GM misled ratings agencies on two-class share plan
PERTH Oct 14 Peabody Energy said on Monday it had temporarily shut down operations at its Metropolitan coal mine in Queensland, Australia, pre-empting a planned strike by workers after a stand-off over a new employment contract.
The mine, which produced 1.9 million tonnes of coking coal in 2012 and employs about 330 workers, was shut on Sunday and will restart operations on Tuesday, Peabody said in an emailed statement.
Wages were a big sticking point in reaching a new employment agreement, according to the labour union involved.
"Mineworkers just want to see this dispute resolved and they've demonstrated this by making numerous concessions during negotiations ... Members have agreed to pay freezes in the next 12 months," Bob Timbs, a spokesman for the Construction, Forestry, Mining and Energy Union, said in a statement.
Peabody would not comment on any employee concessions, saying the company was still negotiating with workers and wanted an agreement "which reflects current market conditions, lifts productivity, reduces costs, enhances safety and provides greater job security for Metropolitan mine employees".
Peabody and other global coal miners are trying to slash operating costs because of a drop in coal prices and a global oversupply of the commodity.
Spot coking coal prices dipped this week to around $147 per tonne from nearly $150 last week, according to UBS. They have fallen from a high for the year of around $170 per tonne in February but are above the low of around $130 in July.
* Greenlight: GM misled ratings agencies on two-class share plan
April 12 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Wednesday: RUSSIA Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov says after talks with Secretary of State Rex Tillerson in Moscow that some progress has been made on Syria and that a working group will be set up to examine the poor state of U.S.-Russia ties. The United States tells Russia at the United Nations that it is isolating itself by continuing to support Syrian Presi
NEW YORK, April 12 The sculptor of Wall Street's "Charging Bull" statue is seeing red over New York City's decision to keep in place the "Fearless Girl" sculpture that now stares it down, saying the adjacent art has changed the meaning of his work and violated his legal rights.