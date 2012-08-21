版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 8月 21日 星期二 23:43 BJT

Alpha Natural Resources, Peabody Energy shares climb after EPA ruling

NEW YORK, Aug 21 (Reuters): Shares of Alpha Natural Resources inc rose 8 percent while shares of Peabody Energy corp gained 5.1 percent after a federal court vacated an Environmental Protection Agency's rule that set strict limits on sulfur dioxide and nitrogen oxide emissions.

