版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 11月 7日 星期三 22:10 BJT

BRIEF-Coal shares lower premarket after Obama win

NEW YORK Nov 7 Peabody: * Peabody Energy Corp adds to losses in premarket trade, falls 7

percent * Consol energy inc shares fall 5 percent * Market vectors coal ETF falls 3.5 percent premarket

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐