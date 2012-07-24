版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 7月 24日 星期二 20:12 BJT

Peabody quarterly earnings slip, sees weak third quarter

July 24 Peabody Energy Corp, the largest U.S. coal miner, said its second-quarter profit fell, and it forecast third-quarter profits below Wall Street forecasts.

Net earnings were $204.7 million, or 75 cents per share, compared with $284.8 million, or $1.05 per share in the same quarter of last year.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐