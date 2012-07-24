CORRECTED-UPDATE 2-Peabody earnings fall; company sees weak third quarter

(Corrects company's EPS as reported by I/B/E/S in 6th paragraph)

July 24 Peabody Energy Corp reported lower second-quarter earnings on Tuesday and forecast a third-quarter profit below Wall Street expectations as its Australian operations suffered.

Shares of the largest U.S. coal miner fell more than 4 percent.

Last month, Peabody cut its capital budget for the year by about 8 percent due to weak thermal coal demand as power producers turned to cheap supplies of natural gas.

But a recent rebound in the cost of U.S. natural gas has helped boost demand for coal, prices for which rose in the Midwest and West in the second quarter, Peabody said.

Net earnings were $204.7 million, or 75 cents per share, compared with $284.8 million, or $1.05 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding a $59.7 million tax benefit, earnings per share of 5 1 cents f ell short of analys ts' average forecast of 53 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose nearly 1 percent to $2.0 billion, slightly below analysts' forecast of $2.06 billion.

The St. Louis-based company said adjusted third-quarter earnings per share would be between 20 cents and 45 cents, lagging the 65 cents that analysts have forecast.

Peabody also trimmed its full-year coal sales forecast by 5 million tons to between 230 million and 250 million tons.

Rival Arch Coal Inc cut about a tenth of its workforce, closed three higher-cost mining complexes and reduced capital spending, while Alpha Natural Resources has stopped production at four mines, reduced output and cut jobs.

A third producer in Appalachia, Patriot Coal, which was spun off from Peabody in 2007, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection earlier this month.

Shares of Peabody, which are down 30 percent so far this year, fell 4.5 percent to $22.12 in premarket trading. (Reporting by Matt Daily in New York; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn and Dale Hudson)