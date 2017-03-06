UPDATE 2-Peabody Energy agrees to collateral for mine cleanup costs

(Adds quotes from CEO and energy think tank)
By Tracy Rucinski
March 6 U.S. coal miner Peabody Energy Corp
said on Monday it has agreed to set aside collateral
to cover future mine cleanup costs as part of its bankruptcy
reorganization plan, ending its controversial use of
"self-bonds."
For decades the largest U.S. coal companies have used a
federal practice known as "self-bonding," which exempts
companies from posting bonds or other securities to cover the
cost of returning mined land to its natural state, as required
by law.
Concerns over how Peabody, the world's largest
private-sector coal miner, would finance about $1 billion in
self-bonds when it emerges from bankruptcy protection had led a
series of complaints over its reorganization plan.
Under a deal announced on Monday, Peabody said it had
arranged for $1.26 billion in third-party bonds and $14.5
million in a state bond pool in Indiana, one of the states where
it held self-bonds, to fully satisfy its financing requirements.
"This is an important step to protect taxpayers and the
environment. It was the right thing to do. It's also another
example of how credit markets and banks seem to be more willing
to open up their books to coal companies," said Clark
Williams-Derry of Sightline Institute, a climate and energy
think tank.
A year ago, a slump in coal prices had driven some of the
largest U.S. coal companies into bankruptcy. Peabody had warned
that the financial strain of having to replace all of its
self-bonds would eat into its liquidity.
Today, a spike in demand from China and a more favorable
outlook under President Donald Trump have provided a short-term
boost for the industry.
Peabody will seek U.S. Bankruptcy Court approval in St.
Louis next week for a plan to cut more than $5 billion in debt
and exit Chapter 11 in April. The third-party bonds for mine
cleanups will become available upon bankruptcy emergence.
Peabody also holds self-bonds in Wyoming, New Mexico and
Illinois. It announced a temporary financing deal with the four
states in July to cover a portion of the risk that it will walk
away from mine cleanup obligations while in bankruptcy.
Rival Arch Coal Inc and Alpha Natural Resources
also replaced their self-bonds on active mines when they exited
bankruptcy last year.
In a statement, Peabody Chief Executive Officer Glenn Kellow
said he was pleased with the bonding solution but left the door
open to using self-bonds again in the future, should
circumstances warrant.
(Reporting by Tracy Rucinski in Chicago; Writing by Tom Hals;
Editing by Lisa Shumaker)