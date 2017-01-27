UPDATE 3-Peabody gets U.S. court approval to pursue reorganization

(Adds confirmation date, approval of capital raising)
By Tracy Rucinski
ST. LOUIS Jan 26 Peabody Energy Corp
, the world's largest private-sector coal miner, can
begin seeking creditor votes for a plan to cut $5 billion of
debt and exit its Chapter 11 bankruptcy, a U.S. bankruptcy judge
said on Thursday.
U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Barry Schermer overruled objections
from opponents including state regulators, shareholders,
environmental activists and even former executives. Their
complaints can still be debated at a confirmation trial on March
16.
Peabody has said it hopes to emerge from its $8 billion
bankruptcy in April with a plan that will raise what lawyers
called "a monster" $1.5 billion in private capital and leave it
with under $2 billion of debt.
Judge Schermer also approved the private capital raising
over objections regarding some terms of the offering, including
large fees to be awarded to certain creditors as part of the
deal.
Peabody's biggest creditors support the plan, which the
company defended in court over competing proposals by a small
group of creditors that would see Peabody exit bankruptcy with
about $2.4 billion of debt.
Testifying in a packed courtroom, Peabody Chief Financial
Officer Amy Schwetz said it would be "irresponsible" to take on
more debt given the cyclical nature of the coal industry and put
it at risk of another Chapter 11.
"We only want to do this once," Schwetz said.
Peabody resolved objections from certain noteholders, the
United Mine Workers of America and federal bankruptcy watchdog
the U.S. Trustee before Thursday's hearing.
Indiana and environmental groups opposed the plan, saying
that it fails to address whether Peabody can cover $1 billion in
future mine cleanup costs with third-party bonds.
Until now, Peabody has covered cleanup liabilities under
"self-bonding." This federal program is under scrutiny for
exempting presumably healthy coal companies from providing
financial guarantees to cover their legal obligation to return
mined land to its natural setting.
Other objectors are generally upset about the way Peabody is
allocating its value, which has fluctuated with swings in coal
prices.
Shareholders have said the company is worth more than it
acknowledges and that their stock should not be cancelled.
Peabody's volatile pink sheet ended up 0.9 percent at $2.85
on Thursday. The stock rocketed briefly above $18 in October in
response to steps by China to limit its domestic coal production
but has since drifted lower.
(Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)