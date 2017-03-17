UPDATE 2-Top U.S. coal miner Peabody eyes bankruptcy exit in April

(Recasts, adds Peabody comment, background)
By Tracy Rucinski
ST. LOUIS, March 16 Peabody Energy Corp
, the world's largest private sector coal producer,
said on Thursday it expects to exit its Chapter 11 bankruptcy in
early April after a U.S. judge said he would approve its plan to
slash over $5 billion of debt.
U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Barry Schermer said he was ready to
sign an order to approve Peabody's bankruptcy emergence once
language regarding a late settlement of certain U.S. Department
of Justice complaints had been finalized.
St. Louis-based Peabody will leave bankruptcy amid
dramatically improved short-term prospects for its business
compared to a year ago, when it sought Chapter 11 protection.
"Peabody has accomplished the goals set out nearly a year
ago, against an industry backdrop that has strengthened," Chief
Executive Officer Glenn Kellow said in a statement.
The reorganization plan, which will repay secured lenders in
full, received overwhelming support from its creditors.
Peabody plans to re-list on the stock market, coinciding
with increased demand from Asia and anticipation of eased
regulation under U.S. President Donald Trump that has fuelled
investor enthusiasm for coal.
Coal producer Ramaco Resources Inc recently
completed an initial public offering and Warrior Met Coal
has filed to sell shares in an IPO.
Peabody's plan is being financed through a $1.5 billion sale
of stock, consisting of a $750 million rights offering available
to bondholders and a $750 million private placement of preferred
equity for institutional investors.
A small group of asset managers opposed the plan because
they said it was proposed in bad faith and attacked the private
placement for enriching the select funds that helped negotiate
the company's bankruptcy plan.
"The value of the private placement is truly extraordinary,"
said Andrew Leblanc, a lawyer who represented the opponents to
the plan. He said they would appeal the bankruptcy confirmation.
The opponents argued in court papers that the main funds
backing the plan stood to reap hundreds of millions of dollars
in profits because the plan underestimated Peabody's potential.
Hedge funds Elliott Management and Aurelius Capital
Management played a key role in crafting the reorganization plan
by urging Peabody to use an accounting change to weaken the
position of the company's lenders.
The dispute went into mediation and eventually formed the
basis for the reorganization plan.
Peabody reached last-minute settlements on a number of
objections to the plan, including one from individual investors
who said they were wrongly blocked from the private stock sale.
Peabody, which owns prime assets in Australia and coal-rich
Wyoming in the United States, also recently settled objections
over its environmental liability policy and a mine workers union
retirement plan.
Schermer overruled other objections, including from
shareholders whose stock will be wiped out in the
reorganization.
The plan also includes a stock bonus plan for employees and
executives, including about $15 million for CEO Kellow and $3
million to $5 million for five other top executives.
(Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Bernard Orr, Tom Hals
and Richard Pullin)