Peabody flags bankruptcy risk after skipping interest payment

March 16 Peabody Energy Corp, the
largest U.S. coal producer, raised substantial doubt about its
ability to remain as a going concern and said it may need to
seek Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, after it delayed an
interest payment.
Peabody said it skipped a $71.1 million interest payment on
its senior notes due on Tuesday, kicking off a 30-day grace
period. (1.usa.gov/22jEJnJ)
The company flagged bankruptcy risk under the "risk factors"
section of a regulatory filing on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Don
Sebastian)