Peabody, world's top private coal miner, files for bankruptcy

April 13 Peabody Energy Corp, the
world's largest privately owned coal producer, filed for U.S.
bankruptcy protection on Wednesday in the wake of a sharp fall
in coal prices that left it unable to service a recent
debt-fueled expansion into Australia.
The company listed both assets and liabilities in the range
of $10 billion to $50 billion. (1.usa.gov/1YsVlD0)
Falling global coal demand, stricter environmental controls
and a glut of natural gas have pushed big miners, including the
second largest U.S. coal producer, Arch Coal Inc,
into bankruptcy protection over the past year.
