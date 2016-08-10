Bankrupt coal miner Peabody's lenders approve business plan

BRIEF-North Atlantic Drilling wins $17 mln drilling contract
* Says has been awarded a one well contract for semi-submersible West Phoenix for work in UK west of Shetland
Aug 10 U.S. coal miner Peabody Energy Corp said its business plan was approved by its debtor-in-possession lenders, clearing the first step towards emerging from Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
The company said on Wednesday it would also review its assets in Australia to run a "smaller but more profitable" business in the country. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
* Says has been awarded a one well contract for semi-submersible West Phoenix for work in UK west of Shetland
WASHINGTON, Jan 17 Billionaire Wilbur Ross, chosen by Donald Trump to help implement the president-elect's trade agenda, earned his fortune in part by running businesses that have offshored thousands of U.S. jobs, according to Labor Department data attained by Reuters.
* Zyto announces discussions regarding possible sale of health & wellness business, pivot into solar energy business