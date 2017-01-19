版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 20日 星期五 06:03 BJT

U.S. bankruptcy judge denies request for Peabody equity committee

ST LOUIS Jan 19 A U.S. bankruptcy judge denied on Thursday a request to order the appointment of an official equity committee in chapter 11 of coal miner Peabody Energy Corp . (Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware; editing by G Crosse)
