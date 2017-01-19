U.S. bankruptcy judge denies request for Peabody equity committee

BRIEF-Hotel Casino Management reports 5.77 pct stake in Eldorado Resorts
* Hotel Casino Management Inc reports 5.77 percent stake in Eldorado Resorts Inc as on May 23, 2017 - SEC filing
ST LOUIS Jan 19 A U.S. bankruptcy judge denied on Thursday a request to order the appointment of an official equity committee in chapter 11 of coal miner Peabody Energy Corp . (Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware; editing by G Crosse)
* Superior Gold Inc announces first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
* Sun Communities Inc. announces upsizing and pricing of public offering of common stock