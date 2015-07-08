Peabody's Wyoming mines still eligible for clean-up subsidy

July 8 Peabody Energy Corp said the
Wyoming authorities had reaffirmed that all three of its coal
mines in the state were eligible for "self-bonding" - a
government program giving coal miners a discount on insuring
their clean-up costs in case of bankruptcy.
The Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement
(OSMRE), the leading U.S. coal industry regulator, is examining
the self-bonding program and whether Peabody and its peers still
qualify for the discount, Reuters reported last month. (reut.rs/1AQkZe6)
Without government backing, coal companies would have to pay
market rates to insure the billions of dollars needed to restore
old mines and ravaged landscapes back to health. (1.usa.gov/1NNTXFM)
