UPDATE 1-Peabody says Wyoming mines eligible for clean-up subsidy

July 8 Peabody Energy Corp said it
received a notification from Wyoming officials that its coal
mines in the state were eligible for "self-bonding" - a
government program that gives miners a discount on insuring
clean-up costs in case of bankruptcy.
Regulators have raised questions about whether Peabody and
other coal miners meet the financial criteria to self bond, as a
precipitous fall in coal prices has put their balance sheets
under stress. (reut.rs/1AQkZe6)
Reuters reported last month that the Office of Surface
Mining Reclamation and Enforcement (OSMRE), the leading U.S.
coal industry regulator, was examining the program.
Alpha Natural Resources Inc said in May Wyoming
officials had informed the company it no longer qualified for
the mine cleanup insurance, which allowed it to avoid insurance
or provisions of about $400 million for cleanup of mines.
Without government backing, coal companies will have to pay
market rates to insure the billions of dollars needed to restore
old mines and ravaged landscapes back to health. (1.usa.gov/1NNTXFM)
(Reporting by Anannya Pramanick in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon
Jennings and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)