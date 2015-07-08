UPDATE 1-Peabody says Wyoming mines eligible for clean-up subsidy

(Adds details, background)

July 8 Peabody Energy Corp said it received a notification from Wyoming officials that its coal mines in the state were eligible for "self-bonding" - a government program that gives miners a discount on insuring clean-up costs in case of bankruptcy.

Regulators have raised questions about whether Peabody and other coal miners meet the financial criteria to self bond, as a precipitous fall in coal prices has put their balance sheets under stress. (reut.rs/1AQkZe6)

Reuters reported last month that the Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement (OSMRE), the leading U.S. coal industry regulator, was examining the program.

Alpha Natural Resources Inc said in May Wyoming officials had informed the company it no longer qualified for the mine cleanup insurance, which allowed it to avoid insurance or provisions of about $400 million for cleanup of mines.

Alpha Natural Resources Inc said in May Wyoming officials had informed the company it no longer qualified for the mine cleanup insurance, which allowed it to avoid insurance or provisions of about $400 million for cleanup of mines.

Without government backing, coal companies will have to pay market rates to insure the billions of dollars needed to restore old mines and ravaged landscapes back to health.