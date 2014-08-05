Peabody lowers Q3 loss forecast on reduced Australian costs

Aug 5 Peabody Energy said it is reducing
metallurgical coal production by about 1.5 million tons per year
from its high-cost Burton Mine in Queensland, Australia as
production levels from the mine are not sustainable in the
current market environment.
"Following negotiations with the contractor operator,
production levels are expected to be reduced to approximately 1
million tons per year, as the operation targets lower-cost
reserves using reduced fleets of equipment," Peabody said in a
statement.
The coal miner said it is reducing 2014 targeted
metallurgical coal sales from the Australian platform to 15 to
16 million tons, with new Australian sales targets of 34 million
to 36 million tons.
Australia accounts for 40 percent of Peabody's total
revenue.
The coal miner said it expects adjusted diluted loss of 36
cents to 49 cents per share for the third quarter. It had
earlier forecast third-quarter adjusted loss of 40-53 cents per
share.
(Reporting by Supriya Kurane in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier)