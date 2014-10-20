Peabody posts quarterly loss as coal prices fall

Oct 20 Coal miner Peabody Energy Corp reported a quarterly loss, compared with a profit a year earlier, hurt by lower prices.

The company's reported net loss from continuing operations of $154 million in the quarter ended Sept. 30 compared with income of $24 million a year earlier.

Revenue fell 4.4 percent to $1.72 billion. (Reporting by Anannya Pramanick in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)