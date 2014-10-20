版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 10月 20日 星期一 20:23 BJT

Peabody posts quarterly loss as coal prices fall

Oct 20 Coal miner Peabody Energy Corp reported a quarterly loss, compared with a profit a year earlier, hurt by lower prices.

The company's reported net loss from continuing operations of $154 million in the quarter ended Sept. 30 compared with income of $24 million a year earlier.

Revenue fell 4.4 percent to $1.72 billion. (Reporting by Anannya Pramanick in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐