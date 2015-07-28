UPDATE 1-Miner Peabody turns to cost cuts as coal prices slump

(Adds details, background, shares)
July 28 Peabody Energy Corp said it was
suspending its quarterly dividend, reducing production of
steel-making coal and cutting jobs to stem losses as coal prices
remain stubbornly low.
The coal miner also reported a much bigger second-quarter
loss on Tuesday as it took $900.8 million impairment charges.
Prices for thermal coal used in power production have
slumped as utilities switch to cheaper and cleaner natural gas.
Prices for metallurgical, or steel-making, coal have also
dropped due to weak demand from Chinese steel mills.
Consol Energy Inc reported a much bigger quarterly
loss earlier on Tuesday and said it was delaying a planned
initial public offering of a unit holding steel-making coal
assets due to weak prices.
Peabody said it was cutting 550 jobs, including 300 across
mines in Australia and 250 corporate and regional support
positions, and closing some offices in Wyoming. The company had
8,300 employees as of Dec. 31.
The miner said it was lowering annual production of
steel-making coal by about 3 million tons. Peabody produced
nearly 18 million tons of metallurgical coal in Australia in
2014.
The company, which gets more than a third of its total
revenue from mining operations in Australia, cut its
metallurgical coal sales target for 2015 by about 1 million
tons.
Peabody also slashed its total sales volumes forecast for
the year to 225-245 million tons from 235-255 million tons.
The miner, which slashed its dividend by 97 percent in
January, said it would suspend its quarterly dividend payout.
It also said its board had authorized a reverse stock split,
subject to shareholder approval.
Net loss attributable to Peabody's common shareholders
widened to $1.04 billion, or $3.84 per share, in the quarter
ended June 30 from $73.3 million, or 27 cents per share, a year
earlier.
Revenue fell nearly 24 percent to $1.34 billion.
Peabody's shares were down about 3 percent at $1.03 in early
trading on the New York Stock Exchange. Up to Monday's close,
the stock had fallen more than 86 percent this year.
(Reporting by Manya Venkatesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Don
Sebastian and Kirti Pandey)