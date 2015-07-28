UPDATE 1-Miner Peabody turns to cost cuts as coal prices slump

(Adds details, background, shares)

July 28 Peabody Energy Corp said it was suspending its quarterly dividend, reducing production of steel-making coal and cutting jobs to stem losses as coal prices remain stubbornly low.

The coal miner also reported a much bigger second-quarter loss on Tuesday as it took $900.8 million impairment charges.

Prices for thermal coal used in power production have slumped as utilities switch to cheaper and cleaner natural gas. Prices for metallurgical, or steel-making, coal have also dropped due to weak demand from Chinese steel mills.

Consol Energy Inc reported a much bigger quarterly loss earlier on Tuesday and said it was delaying a planned initial public offering of a unit holding steel-making coal assets due to weak prices.

Peabody said it was cutting 550 jobs, including 300 across mines in Australia and 250 corporate and regional support positions, and closing some offices in Wyoming. The company had 8,300 employees as of Dec. 31.

The miner said it was lowering annual production of steel-making coal by about 3 million tons. Peabody produced nearly 18 million tons of metallurgical coal in Australia in 2014.

The company, which gets more than a third of its total revenue from mining operations in Australia, cut its metallurgical coal sales target for 2015 by about 1 million tons.

Peabody also slashed its total sales volumes forecast for the year to 225-245 million tons from 235-255 million tons.

The miner, which slashed its dividend by 97 percent in January, said it would suspend its quarterly dividend payout.

It also said its board had authorized a reverse stock split, subject to shareholder approval.

Net loss attributable to Peabody's common shareholders widened to $1.04 billion, or $3.84 per share, in the quarter ended June 30 from $73.3 million, or 27 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell nearly 24 percent to $1.34 billion.

Peabody's shares were down about 3 percent at $1.03 in early trading on the New York Stock Exchange. Up to Monday's close, the stock had fallen more than 86 percent this year.