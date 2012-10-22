Coal miner Peabody's profit slumps

Oct 22 Coal miner Peabody Energy Corp, which has cut production targets in the face of weak demand and slumping prices, said third-quarter profit more than halved.

Peabody, which operates mines in the United States and Australia, said income from continuing operations fell to $122.9 million, or 46 cents per share, from $291.2 million, or $1.04 per share.

Revenue rose 6 percent to $2.1 billion.