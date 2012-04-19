UPDATE 2-Aussie sales drive coal miner Peabody's profit

* Q1 EPS ex-items 67 cents vs Street view 53 cents

* Revenue up 17 pct to $2.04 bln

* Shares rise 5 pct

April 19 Peabody Energy Corp, the largest U.S. coal miner, beat Wall Street estimates with first-quarter profit driven by higher prices from its Australian operations, but it trimmed its forecast for U.S. sales this year.

The results sent Peabody's shares up 5 percent to $29.89 in Thursday morning trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

The company said weak electricity demand in the United States and power producers' switching to natural gas would hurt demand for its coal and it is negotiating with customers for lower shipments this year.

Peabody now expects U.S. sales of 185 million to 195 million tons this year, down from its previous estimate of 195 million to 205 million tons.

"Lower U.S. coal-fueled generation related to mild weather and coal-to-gas switching has reduced U.S. coal demand," said Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Gregory Boyce.

During March, the U.S. industry shipped less coal following production curtailments by several companies, he noted.

"Additional reductions are likely. Peabody is negotiating with select customers regarding reduced 2012 shipments and is lowering planned U.S. production."

But Boyce was bullish on the global markets, for both steel-making metallurgical coal and thermal coal used to fuel power plants.

"Near-term markets reflect the strength of Asia re-emerging as the leader of global economic growth and increased coal consumption,' he said. "China's steel production rebounded in March, China's coal imports are running at a record pace, significant new global generation is coming on line, and we look for a 10 percent increase in seaborne coal demand in 2012."

Lucas Pipes, an analyst with Brean Murray Carret & Co, said Peabody's earnings were "better than expected.

"The main driver was the higher realized prices for its Australian operations," he said. "And the decline in the U.S. production outlook of about 5 percent was in line with expectations."

First-quarter net earnings were $172.7 million, or 63 cents per share, compared with $176.5 million, or 65 cents per share, in the same quarter of 2011.

Excluding one-time items, the company earned 67 cents per share, topping analysts' average forecast by 14 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

First-quarter revenue rose 17 percent to $2.04 billion, driven by a 27 percent increase in Australian sales per ton and a 7 percent rise in U.S. sales per ton. Sales volumes of 61.7 million tons were above prior year sales of 61.2 million tons.

Revenues in Australia climbed 48 percent on higher realized pricing for both metallurgical and thermal coal and an 18 percent increase in sales volumes. Australian shipments totaled 6.6 million tons, including 2.9 million tons of metallurgical coal and 2.6 million tons of seaborne thermal coal.