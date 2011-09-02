UPDATE 2-Peabody lowers outlook on Aussie coal mine mishap

* Q3 adj profit 70-90cts/share vs pvs $1.05-$1.25/share
* Production at North Goonyella mine down 4-6 weeks
* Declares force majeure
* Stock drops over 4 percent
By Steve James
NEW YORK, Sept 2 Peabody Energy Corp BTU.N
cut its third-quarter and full-year earnings outlook because of
a roof fall at one of its Australian mines where production
will be halted for four to six weeks.
The company has declared force majeure at the North
Goonyella mine in Queensland, meaning it cannot fulfill the
terms of its delivery contracts for steelmaking metallurgical
coal.
"That high-quality coal is in big demand and commanding
high price levels," spokesman Vic Svec told Reuters on Friday.
"We have declared force majeure at the mine. We are working
with customers regarding resumption of operations as to when
they can get the coal they need."
Analysts saw only a short-term impact for the U.S. company
and said the production losses were unlikely to have a major
effect on global prices for metallurgical coal, which is in
great demand right now from Asian steelmakers.
Still, Peabody's shares dropped 4.1 percent and were
trading at $45.68 in the early afternoon on the New York Stock
Exchange.
Analyst Meredith Bandy of BMO Capital Markets noted the
mine produces at most about 250,000 tons per month, which is a
"fairly small proportion" of the global export market.
"But, if it (halted production) lasted for a longer period,
it could have an effect on prices," she said.
In a news release on Thursday evening, St Louis-based
Peabody said production at North Goonyella will be halted
until early October, following the accident last month in which
there were no injuries.
It said the roof fall blocked the main entrance to the mine
at a time when production was largely halted because of
equipment moves. Spokesman Svec said the recovery plan included
pouring concrete to fill the space left by the roof fall.
The accident comes at a time when Peabody is trying to
expand in Australia to tap into the insatiable appetite of
Asian steelmakers for metallurgical, or coking coal, to fire
blast furnaces.
Peabody, the largest U.S. coal producer, has teamed with
ArcelorMittal SA (ISPA.AS)(MT.N), the world's largest
steelmaker, in an effort to acquire Australia's Macarthur Coal
Ltd MCC.AX.
This week, it appeared the sweetened Peabody-ArceloMittal
offer of A$4.9 billion ($5.2 billion) for Macarthur would seal
the deal after a rival bidder failed to emerge.
As a result of the impact from the roof fall at North
Goonyella, Peabody said third-quarter earnings before interest,
taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) will be affected
by up to $125 million, with the full-year 2011 impact expected
to be as much as $175 million.
It now anticipates third-quarter earnings of 70 cents to 90
cents per share, down from its previous estimate of $1.05 to
$1.25 per share. It expects EBITDA for the quarter to be $450
million to $550 million, a reduction from $575 million to $675
million.
For the full year, Peabody now expects earnings of $3.70 to
$4.15 per share and EBITDA of $2.125 billion to $2.325 billion.
Its previous target was $4.20 to $4.60 per share and $2.3
billion to $2.5 billion of EBITDA.
Analyst Jeremy Sussman of Brean Murray Carret & Co, did not
view the effect as devastating.
"We are confident that although this will negatively impact
short-term results, there shouldn't be any lasting medium to
long-term effects," he wrote in a research note.
