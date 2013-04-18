Peabody reports loss on lower prices, volumes

April 18 Coal miner Peabody Energy Corp reported a quarterly loss on Thursday, as lower Australian prices and a slide in U.S. shipments hit revenue.

Peabody's net loss attributable to common shareholders was 23.4 million, or 9 cents a share, compared with income of $172.7 million, or 63 cents, a year earlier.

Revenue fell $1.75 billion from $2.02 billion.