Peabody loss mounts as coal prices stay weak

April 24 Peabody Energy Corp, the world's largest private-sector coal miner, said first-quarter loss more than doubled due to weak prices for steelmaking coal.

Net loss attributable to shareholders widened to $48.5 million, or 18 cents per share, in the quarter ended March 31, from $23.4 million, or 9 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell about 7 percent to $1.63 billion. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)