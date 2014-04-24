Peabody loss mounts as coal prices stay weak

BRIEF-East west Bancorp Q1 earnings per share $1.16
* East West Bancorp reports net income for first quarter 2017 of $169.7 million and diluted earnings per share of $1.16, both up 53 pct from the prior quarter
April 24 Peabody Energy Corp, the world's largest private-sector coal miner, said first-quarter loss more than doubled due to weak prices for steelmaking coal.
Net loss attributable to shareholders widened to $48.5 million, or 18 cents per share, in the quarter ended March 31, from $23.4 million, or 9 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue fell about 7 percent to $1.63 billion. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)
* Adeptus Health and Deerfield collaborate on comprehensive financial restructuring plan
CALGARY, Alberta/NEW YORK April 19 The Syncrude Canada oil sands project has issued an update to customers reiterating that it expects to run at reduced rates in May and June, two trading sources said on Wednesday.